Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.14

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.14 and last traded at $68.62, with a volume of 833333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth about $16,964,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

