Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.07

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Safestore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.
