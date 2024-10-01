Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Stock Price Up 25%

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 45,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 152,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sarama Resources Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

About Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

