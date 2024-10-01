Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.00

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$21.99, with a volume of 117434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIS shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.79.

Get Savaria alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Savaria

Savaria Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 1.1890411 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Insider Transactions at Savaria

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Insiders own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.