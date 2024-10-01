Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,220 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,976.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 577,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,251,000 after acquiring an additional 570,510 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 487,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 643.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,500,000 after acquiring an additional 424,746 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHG opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $105.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

