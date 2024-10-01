Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Advisory Alpha LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,777 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $143,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,692,000 after buying an additional 574,475 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 320,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after buying an additional 315,352 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after buying an additional 289,099 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,337,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 212,876 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

