Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.92

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.92 and last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 198064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.63.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 158.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

