Scout24 (ETR:G24) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.35

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €79.35 ($88.17) and last traded at €78.30 ($87.00), with a volume of 107105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €77.25 ($85.83).

Scout24 Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of €71.54 and a 200-day moving average of €70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

