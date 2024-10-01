Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to Strong-Buy

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 104.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.11.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.