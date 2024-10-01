Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $152.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.60.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,373,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on H shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.