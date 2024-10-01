Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.90

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 148511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Seven & i Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.