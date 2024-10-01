Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for about 5.1% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Shell by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,447,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,271,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Shell by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 131.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.2 %

SHEL opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

