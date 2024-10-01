Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.10

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 41881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $625.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

