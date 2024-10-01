Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Williams Trading increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

