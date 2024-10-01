Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $152.64

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.64 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.37). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.27), with a volume of 54,917 shares changing hands.

Shoe Zone Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.11. The stock has a market cap of £77.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Shoe Zone

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.