Short Interest in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Rises By 8.7%

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,700 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 546,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at $364,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at $96,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 249.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 80,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 57,188 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AWP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 210,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,310. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

