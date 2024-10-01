Short Interest in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Drops By 8.4%

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

AECOM Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 214,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,615. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,147.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is -977.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

