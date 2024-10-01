Short Interest in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Drops By 9.1%

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,800 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 490,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castellum stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Castellum worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CTM opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Castellum has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.
