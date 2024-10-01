Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Increases By 5.1%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 105.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. 12,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,524. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

(Get Free Report)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.