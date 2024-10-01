Short Interest in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Rises By 9.8%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ESGL Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGL remained flat at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,626. ESGL has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Get ESGL alerts:

ESGL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.