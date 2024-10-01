Short Interest in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Rises By 9.8%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ESGL Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ESGL remained flat at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,626. ESGL has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.
ESGL Company Profile
