Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Declines By 9.0%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.0 days.
Euronext Price Performance
Shares of EUXTF stock opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. Euronext has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85.
Euronext Company Profile
