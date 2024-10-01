Short Interest in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Expands By 8.3%

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Capital in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Price Performance

FCAP stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 1,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.63.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Capital’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Insider Activity at First Capital

In other First Capital news, Director John Shireman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

