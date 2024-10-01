Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Decreases By 6.9%

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,800 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 623,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GAMB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 972,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 91,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 47,843 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 312,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 134,620 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAMB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 56,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,769. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 22.98%. On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

