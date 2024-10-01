Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Rises By 9.7%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,100 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 1,812,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.1 days.
Gear Energy Price Performance
GENGF stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.65.
Gear Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gear Energy
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.