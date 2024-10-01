Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Rises By 9.7%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,100 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 1,812,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.1 days.

Gear Energy Price Performance

GENGF stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

