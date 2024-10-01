Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Rises By 5.3%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Geberit Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58. Geberit has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $66.52.
About Geberit
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Geberit
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.