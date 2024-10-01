Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Rises By 5.3%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58. Geberit has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $66.52.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

