Short Interest in General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Grows By 9.5%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GEVI opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. General Enterprise Ventures has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 5.12.

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative return on equity of 391.64% and a negative net margin of 1,292.80%.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

