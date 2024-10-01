Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Increases By 6.3%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,367,600 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 4,107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43,676.0 days.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

GMGSF stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Goodman Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.