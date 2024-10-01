Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Increases By 6.3%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,367,600 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 4,107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43,676.0 days.
Goodman Group Stock Performance
GMGSF stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $25.64.
Goodman Group Company Profile
