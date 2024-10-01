Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Drops By 6.8%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

GCAAF stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

