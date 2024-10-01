Short Interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Rises By 5.3%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 9,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HMY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,865. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.