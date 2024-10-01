Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Declines By 6.9%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. 81,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,120. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 986,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 153,754 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 100,581 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 97,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

