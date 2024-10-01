Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Expands By 9.0%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 214,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,594. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
