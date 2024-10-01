Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Expands By 9.0%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2024

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 214,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,594. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.