Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Expands By 9.0%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 214,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,594. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.