Sidoti Csr Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Forrester Research Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth $11,473,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 157,510 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the second quarter worth $4,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 511.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth $2,327,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Forrester Research
In related news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
