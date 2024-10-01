Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.60. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 47,064 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

