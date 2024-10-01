Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.65

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 1274427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Silverback Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $521.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.