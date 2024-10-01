Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Raised to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Equities analysts expect that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

