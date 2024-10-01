Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.98

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 20273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
