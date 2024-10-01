Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,442.50 ($19.30).

SCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Softcat to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($26.08) to GBX 1,490 ($19.93) in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.72) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,560 ($20.87) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,783.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,554.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,613.88. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,150 ($15.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,855 ($24.81).

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

