SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 114.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

SpartanNash Profile



SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

