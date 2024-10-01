SPC Financial Inc. Buys 13,711 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned 2.36% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PTIN stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

