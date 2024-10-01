SPC Financial Inc. Buys 8,839 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 141,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 929,200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 46,460 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

COWZ stock opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

