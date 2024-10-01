SPC Financial Inc. Has $26.02 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 2.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $26,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JAAA stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.