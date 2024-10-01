SPC Financial Inc. Has $33.50 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,979,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 476,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,469 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $179.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.45.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.