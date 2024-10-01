SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 221.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 71,243 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $1,846,000. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

