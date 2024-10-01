SPC Financial Inc. Sells 2,128 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $23,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after buying an additional 709,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

