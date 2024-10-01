SPC Financial Inc. Sells 354 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 2.09% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $19,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 37,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ILCV opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $998.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.25. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $82.27.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

