SPC Financial Inc. Sells 448 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 2.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $22,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.26. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

