SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 366.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

GLD opened at $243.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

