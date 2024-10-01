SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,565,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 326% from the previous session’s volume of 367,406 shares.The stock last traded at $29.99 and had previously closed at $30.03.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPBO. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.