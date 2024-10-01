SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.82. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $91.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.45 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

