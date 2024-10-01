Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.61

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.61 and last traded at $110.21, with a volume of 151117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at $22,338,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,338,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,507 shares of company stock valued at $11,654,176. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $8,650,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 48,272.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 646,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

